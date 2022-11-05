Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Avista has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avista to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

