Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Stock Up 1.6 %

AVA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 665,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,302. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

