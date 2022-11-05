Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 665,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Avista in the first quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

