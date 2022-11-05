Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90.
Insider Transactions at Avista
In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Avista by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Further Reading
