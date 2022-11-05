Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Avista by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.