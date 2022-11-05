AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $674.39 or 0.03164072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $6,416.00 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

