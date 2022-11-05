Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $25.60

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $25.60 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.