Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 593,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,090. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

