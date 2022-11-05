Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %
Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 593,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,090. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.