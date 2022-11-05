AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BWS Financial cut their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Institutional Trading of AXT

About AXT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 35.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

