Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading Up 1.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 2,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AYASF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.