Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 91.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

