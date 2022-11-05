Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 13,439 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Codexis worth $77,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 926,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Codexis Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.34 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,738. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

