Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 113,556 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,556 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.49% of MakeMyTrip worth $67,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,407,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,431,000 after purchasing an additional 503,648 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.72 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

