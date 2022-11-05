Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $103.52 Million Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,239 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.65% of Tata Motors worth $103,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

