Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Lilium worth $44,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lilium by 12,089,950.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lilium by 250.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILM opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Lilium has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lilium from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.12.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

