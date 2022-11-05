Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.52% of Banco Bradesco worth $179,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.5 %

BBD opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.