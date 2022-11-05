Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 107,488 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,488 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.89% of Jumia Technologies worth $59,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $19.69.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.