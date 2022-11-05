Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 52,431 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,083,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,431 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Lemonade worth $92,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 81.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lemonade by 230.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $20.94 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

