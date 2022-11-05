Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,627,453 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,564,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627,453 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.31% of Peloton Interactive worth $253,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,132.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 533.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 63.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

