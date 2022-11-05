Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Banc of California Stock Up 2.7 %

Banc of California stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $993.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

