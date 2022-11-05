Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,448 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.8% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $233.80 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

