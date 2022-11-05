Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

