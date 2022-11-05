Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $275.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

