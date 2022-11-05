Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 10,503 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 77,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $101.12 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

