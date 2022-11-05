Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 13,399 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 379.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

DuPont de Nemours Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

