Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 190,877 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 298.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,877 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 954,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 57,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Insider Activity

Twitter Price Performance

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.