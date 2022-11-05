Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,215 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 17.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of AXP opened at $144.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

