Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 24,953 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $44.55 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

