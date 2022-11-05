Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 380,136 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380,136 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.