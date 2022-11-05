Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 12,426 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,142,000.

BATS INDA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

