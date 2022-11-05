Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 12,426 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 286.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,142,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
BATS INDA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.