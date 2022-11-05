Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

ATO opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

