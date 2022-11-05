Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,244 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 98.9% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.9% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.1% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 204,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,670,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $247.43 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

