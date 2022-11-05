Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after buying an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after buying an additional 208,321 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after buying an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,281. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

