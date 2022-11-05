Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

