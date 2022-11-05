Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,020 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.21. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. Analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

