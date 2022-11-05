Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 404.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.89% of Matterport worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $1,965,261.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,572,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 426,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $1,965,261.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,572,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

