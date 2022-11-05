Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $196.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

