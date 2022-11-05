Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $240.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

