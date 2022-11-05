Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 1,910 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,866,000 after buying an additional 2,972,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,079 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,737,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

About HDFC Bank

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.