Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,554 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AZN stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

