Barclays Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $296.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.95.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.3 %

MSFT opened at $221.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

