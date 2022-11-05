Barclays Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $415.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.09.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $396.65 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

