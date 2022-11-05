Barclays Cuts Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $6.00

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.89.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $18,162,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $13,037,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $8,375,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% during the second quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after buying an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 22.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after buying an additional 1,040,290 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

