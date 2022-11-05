Barclays Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NOV opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 774.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

