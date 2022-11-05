Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($16.19) target price on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($16.65) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,247 ($14.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($13.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,444 ($28.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,271.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,536.07.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

