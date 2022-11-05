Barings LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:TMO opened at $495.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $525.61 and its 200-day moving average is $544.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $29,842,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.