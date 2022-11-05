Barings LLC Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 91.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $74.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

