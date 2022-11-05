Barings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 101.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

