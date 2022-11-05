Barings LLC Has $956,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. CWM LLC increased its stake in Booking by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Booking by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,943.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,474.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

