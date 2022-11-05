Barings LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

FMC opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.09.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

