Barings LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $124.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.